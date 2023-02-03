SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon R. “Gordie” Trimm, 71, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Lisbon Continuing Health Center.

Gordon was born on August 3, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Samuel and Ethel (Burrier) Trimm.

Gordon was a graduate in 1969 from West Branch High School, where he played football.

He worked in the Tool Room and Press Departments at Ventra in Salem for 50 years.

Gordon was a member of the Youngstown Metro Umpires Association for 25 years. He was an umpire for various baseball and softball games all throughout the area for several years. He also was a referee at Centennial Park Basketball League.

He was an avid bowler and received his first 300 game in 2003. Gordon was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all the Cleveland sports teams. Gordon was known for hosting epic WWE parties and his “Gordie Burgers.”

Survivors include his wife, Tammy (Gilbey) Trimm, whom he married December 19, 1985; one son, Michael (Valerie) Trimm of Mauldin, South Carolina; two stepdaughters, Melissa Foster of Warren and Melinda (Jakob) DeWolf of Austintown; siblings, Randall “Randy” Trimm of Southport, North Carolina, Patricia “Patty” Plegge of Salem and Cathy (Jeff) Janis of Howland; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also to cherish his memories he leaves several nieces and nephews including Matthew Faulkiner.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Connie Steadman, Rick and Terry Trimm.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial, with his nephew Ryan Gilbey officiating.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 8 one hour prior to service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gordie’s name to the Salem Parks Baseball and Softball Assoc., 2222 Oak Street, Salem, OH 44460.

