SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon Edward Roessler, 94, a lifelong resident of Salem, passed away in his home the afternoon of Sunday, March 20, 2022.

He was born April 19, 1927, son of the late Gordon W. and Bertha (Harroff) Roessler.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bettymae Greenamyer in 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Rose (Barnes) Roessler of 71 years; three children; Rodney (Cynthia) Roessler of Berlin Center, David Roessler of Salem and Cindy (Tod) Schmidt of Anderson, South Carolina; three granddaughters, Heather (Chris) DiGregorio of Novato, California, Caroline Roessler of Quinton, Virginia and Katie (Kyle) McManis of Anderson, South Carolina and three great grandchildren, Anna, Joey, and Ethan DiGregorio of Novato, C alifornia.

Gordon was a journeyman assembler, often working on huge presses at E.W. Bliss. He then worked at GM Lordstown as well as several other companies during his life.

He enjoyed the outdoors and woodworking. Gordon left many handmade items that his family will continue to treasure. Gordon loved automobiles and was very knowledgeable about them. He could discuss easily and in detail engine specifications and model characteristics across a wide span of manufacturers and years. Gordon was a skilled mechanic and could fix nearly anything, even if parts or instructions were not available. He passed this mind set and ability on to his children.

The family will be planning a Remembrance Gathering at a future time.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences can be sent to the family’s home in Salem.

To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gordon Edward Roessler, please visit our floral store.