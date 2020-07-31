Gordon Bailey Hite, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon Bailey Hite, age 88, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Gordon was born February 24, 1932 in Pikeville, Kentucky, a son of the late, Eliga and Alma (Spears) Hite.

Gordon worked as an enameler at Eljer Plumbingware.

He was a member of Damascus Friends Church.

Some of his joys were tinkering around the house and spending time with his grandchildren, where he loved watching their sporting games.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gracy A. Blackburn, whom he married July 11, 1951; one son, Larry Bailey Hite (companion Debbie Gibson) of Kentucky; two daughters, Patricia (Steve) Andres of Salem and Sherri (Tom) Boosz of Salem; two sisters, Christine (Jim) Miller of Salem and Lula Mae Cline of Salem; two brothers, Southie and Cecil (Sue) Hite both of Pikeville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Becky Beall, Jeff Andres, Kristi Hite, Michael and Bailey Boosz; five great-grandchildren, Jaret Andres, Luke Beall, Leighanna Hite, Maddy and Jackson Andres.

Besides his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by one sister, Irene Blackburn and two brothers, Herman and Bill Hite.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Stark Memorial. For the safety of the Hite family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gordon Bailey Hite, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 31, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: