Gloria Jean McNeelan, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean McNeelan passed into her eternal home with Jesus on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

She was born on May 10, 1930 in Salem, Ohio. She resided in Salem all of her life until recently living in Columbus, Ohio near her daughter and several children and grandchildren.

She worked at Strouss Hershberg for several years and then at Salem City Schools until she retired and babysat her beloved grandchildren.

Gloria was an amazing cook, but especially loved baking homemade treats such as cookies, candies, and fudge. Gloria also loved to shop with her family and friends.

She will be remembered for her selfless generosity and great love.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jimmy) McNeelan, who died in 2008.

She leaves two daughters, Lori (Curt) Thayer of Hilliard, Ohio and Teri Lardin of Salem. She had five grandchildren, Kimberly (Rob) Alderman of West Virginia, Ben (Bethany) Thayer of Westerville, Ohio, Dale McCartney of Salem, Mandi Hemrick of Salem and Whitney (Steven) Jeckavitch of Hilliard, Ohio. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were the loves of her life, as she sacrificed in many ways for them.

Gloria is also preceded in death by her sister, Betty James, of Salem. She also leaves behind three sisters and their families and she counted all of them as her greatest blessings. She leaves behind Marilyn (Sis) Snyder, Sally Flanagan and Sue Clunen. She was a proud aunt of all their children and their families.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a limited viewing will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem, Ohio for family on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. For the safety of the McNeelan family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery immediately following the viewing.

Her life will be celebrated again with a mass at St. Paul Church in Salem in May 2021.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send flowers or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria Jean McNeelan, please visit our floral store.