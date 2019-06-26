Glenn Thomas Lippiatt, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Thomas Lippiatt, Jr., age 73, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born December 30, 1945 in Alliance, the son of the late Glenn Thomas Lippiatt, Sr. and Betty J. Aliesch.

He was a 1964 graduate of Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Washington and attended Kent State University.

Glenn was a senior design engineer for 53 years at Howells and Baird Inc.

He was a member of Westville Golf Club, VFW in Sebring, Sons of Italy and AMVETS.

Glenn’s hobbies included golfing, archery and bowling.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include three daughters, Falicia (Robert) Pitman, Cristal (Andrew) Bourn and Tisa (Richard) Schaefer; a son, Robert (Emily) Parson; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Linda (Fred) Morrow, Rosemary (Roger) Spadoni, Melissa Lippiatt and Shannon Thornton (Mark Neely) and three brothers, Bryan (Jennifer) Lippiatt, Terry Aberegg and Kelly Thornton. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews to whom he was the adored uncle.

Besides his father, a son, Michael Falcone also preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Westville Golf Club, 858 Case Road, Beloit, OH 44609 with a potluck dinner.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

