ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn A. Brogan, 55, passed away Thurs., February 23, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 21, 1967, in Cuyahoga Falls, to the late James G. Brogan and Judith E. (Riddle) Myers.

Glenn served four years in the U.S. Marine Corp. during Desert Storm. He also received many military commendations while serving in Kuwait. A Christian by faith, he was a member of the Ravenna VFW Post 331.

He was a great son, brother, father, grandfather and friend.

Glenn is survived by his long-term companion, Sonya Phillips; son, Korey (Krystal) Brogan; stepmother, Charlene Brogan; sisters, Bobbie (Robert) Roessler, Staci Scala and Allison Taylor; brother, Scott (Kathy) Brogan; and three granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by a son, Bryce.

Calling hours will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2023, at Stark Memorial. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Rowley. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Glenn’s name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home, Salem.

