Glen E. Herron, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen E. Herron, 71, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born July 3, 1949, in Salem, son of the late Carl and Hazel (John) Herron.

Glen was a graduate of United High School, then went to serve in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany.

He lived in the Salem area all his life as a full-time farmer. He was a member of FFA, 4-H, Ohio Jersey Cattle Club, Columbiana-Mahoning Jersey Club and DHIA.

Glen enjoyed vacationing with his family in Hawaii. He always loved farming, woodworking and working with his hands. Glen also enjoyed playing with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Judith (Zimmerman) Herron, whom he married August 8, 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year with a family cruise and party. Glen is also survived by three sons, Jay (Pamela) Herron of Salem, Paul (Amanda) Herron of Salem and Lee (Wendy) Herron of Delaware; one daughter, Nancy (James) Hanek of Salem; five grandsons and a granddaughter, Jarod, Von, Todd and Joshua Herron, Andrew and Lauren Hanek and a sister, Linda Archer of Malvern.

Besides his parents, two brothers, Wayne Herron and David Herron, also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Stark Memorial. Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters c/o Jen Zehentbauer, 32491 McKaig Road, Hanoverton, OH 44423.

