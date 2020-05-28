Gladys Virginia Drotleff, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Virginia Drotleff, age 87 died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 15, 1932 in Benwood, Ohio, daughter of the late William Godfrey and Hazel Leona (Lockhart) Marty.

Gladys was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

Her husband, Rudolph “Rudy” Drotleff whom she married March 30, 1974 preceded her in death January 18, 1999.

Survivors include her stepson, Jay Drotleff of Salem and two stepdaughters, Karen Lee Tynes of Seattle, Washington and Judy K. Haller of Suffolk, Virginia; two step grandchildren, Becky and Emily and two sisters, Thelma Poage and Betty Unger, both of Salem.

Besides her parents and husband, a stepfather, Willard Smith also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Doug George officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 -3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the funeral home. For the safety of the Drotleff family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, bring your own mask and do not linger.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 463, Salem, OH 44460 or Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St, Suite B, Salem, OH 44460.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gladys Virginia Drotleff, please visit our floral store.