SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys R. Johnson, 95, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born November 21, 1926 in Columbiana, daughter of the late Alexander T. and Elizabeth Mary (Hippely) McDonald.

Gladys grew up on a small farm in Winona and was a 1944 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked with her mother at E.W. Bliss during WW II, testing bomb casings for the war effort. Gladys also worked as an offset printer at Keich Letter Shop before retiring to enjoy time with her family.

Her greatest joy was her family and being a homemaker. She especially loved making memories with her grandchildren and could never seem to get enough great-grandchildren. If Gladys didn’t have a book in her hands, she was either baking some pies, making music, knitting or crocheting afghans and baby sweaters for all her loved ones.

Her husband, Clifford W. Johnson whom she married December 13, 1948 preceded her in death March 6, 2005.

Survivors include a son, Clifford E. Johnson of Sheffield Village; a daughter, Polly J. Johnson of Columbiana; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Johnson, Mathew (Danielle) Greene, Adam (Kami) Greene, Jessica (Scott) Kriz and great grandchildren, Addyson Greene, Julia Kriz, Sadie Greene, Makayla Kriz, Carson Greene, Emma Greene and Natalia Johnson.

Besides her parents and husband, a sister, Dorothy Tyndell; two brothers, Bud McDonald and Jim McDonald and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Pruchnicki also preceded her in death.

A Family Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Burial will take place at Hope Cemetery next to her husband.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

