Gladys M. Sallaz, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys M. Sallaz, 79, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Gladys was born Oct. 16, 1941, in Ward, West Virginia, a daughter of the late John Howard Tucker Sr. and Rebecca Holstein Tucker.

Gladys graduated in 1959 from Charleston High School.

She worked at the IGA Grocery Store in Lordstown for 25 years.

She was a member of the Lakeview Assembly of God in Lake Milton as well as the Blessed Creative Crafters Sewing Group.

Gladys enjoyed gardening, bowling and camping over the years. Most recently she enjoyed knitting, quilting, embroidery and spending time with her many special friends.

Her husband, Ronald Sallaz, whom she married Oct. 24, 1981, died in 2017.

She is survived by two sons, Craig Lough of Austintown and Todd Lough of Austintown; one daughter, Lori (Russell) Sallaz of Newton Falls; one step-daughter, Terrie Arbogast of Newton Falls; step-son, Dan (Melissa) Sallaz of Springvale, Maine; two sisters, Betty LaRussa of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Rebecca “Becky” Hinkle of Ooltewah, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by four brothers, Johnny, Jimmy, Marty, and Jack Tucker; two sisters, Helen Kay Perry and Frances Lavender and one son-in-law, John Arbogast.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Assembly of God, 17930 Mahoning Ave., Lake Milton, OH 44429, with Pastor Nathan Bacorn and Pastor Mike Levelle officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the church to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Gladys’s obituary or send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gladys M. Sallaz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.