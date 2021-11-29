Gladys I. Laughlin, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys I. Laughlin went to be with her Lord Sunday, November 28, 2021 with her family by her side.

She was born September 24, 1939 to the late William and Martha (Pollard) Merriman.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert W. Laughlin; her children, Pam (Ray) Elkins, Mark (Jennifer) Laughlin and Beth (Scott) Via; grandchildren, Caitlin (Zach) Noll, Laureen (Tucker) Williams, Kennzie (Jordan) Rhinerson, Erica Laughlin and Zander Via; great grandchildren, Jackson and Madelyn Williams; brother, Roger (Cathy) Merriman; sisters-in-law, Judy Merriman and Denise Merriman; brother-in-law, Butch Maurer and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by brothers, Carl and Dale Merriman; sister, Carol Adams; brother-in-law, Leroy Adams and sister-in-law, Mary Maurer.

Gladys graduated from Minerva High School and Cincinnati Bible Seminary.

She worked as a dental assistant and church secretary. She was an accomplished pianist and organist for the church.

She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren fiercely and enjoyed taking family vacations. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Akeso Hospice for the great care they gave her.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Alexander Christian Church, East Rochester, Ohio with Steve Singer officiating. Friends and family will be received Saturday from 10:00-11:00 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Camp, 8200 Carnation Road SE, Bergholz, OH 43908.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Gladys’s obituary, send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gladys I. (Merriman) Laughlin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.