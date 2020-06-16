Gertrude “Gertie” M. Spack, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude “Gertie” M. Spack, age 89, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born January 19, 1931 in North Benton, daughter of the late Burl and Dora E. (Shonk) Hartzell.

Gertie attended Sebring schools.

She worked at Clark Pulley Co. in Salem for 20 years, and previously for Washingtonville Mfg. Co. After leaving from Clark Pulley, she was a caregiver for over 20 years. She also excelled in sales of Avon, Tupperware and Shaklee Supplement Products.

Gertie was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Other memberships include a 50-year member of Salem Saxon Club Branch 18, and a life-member of Salem AMVETS Post 45.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda McDevitt of Salem, Ohio, Patricia Baker of East Rochester, Brenda (Don) Coler of Zepherhills, Florida; sister Barbara Landon of Alliance; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, son, Carl E. Spack Jr.; granddaughter, Tonya McDevitt; sister, Thelma Sanders and three brothers, Matthew, Harry and Larry Hartzell also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Smearsoll of Emmanuel Lutheran Church officiating.

Friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. For the safety of the Spack family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask. Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, OH 43232 or Salem Saxon Club Scholarship Fund, 1980 Newgarden Rd., Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gertrude “Gertie” M. Spack, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.