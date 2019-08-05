Geraldine “Gerry” A. Sullivan, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Anne “Gerry” Sullivan, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Crandall Medical Center.

Gerry was born October 19, 1933, in Salem, a daughter of Claus and Hazel (Somerville) Van Hovel.

A lifelong resident of the Salem area, Gerry held a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Kent State University and taught elementary classes at Reilly, Canfield and South Range schools. In more recent years, she worked at Lyle Printing as a proof reader.

In the 1950s, Gerry studied modeling and music in Salem and New York City and co-owned a “charm” school of etiquette in Salem. She was an accomplished pianist and was an active patron of the arts including and especially the Salem Community Theatre, as well as many other visual and performing art events, activities and museums.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund R. Sullivan; her parents, Claus and Hazel (Somerville) Van Hovel; a brother, Arling Van Hovel and sisters, Theda Cook, Jacqueline Ewing and Donna Theiss.

Calling hours will be held at Stark Memorial Monday, August 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, followed by burial at Grandview Cemetery.

Family and friends will remember Gerry as a cat-lover extraordinaire.

Those wishing to do so may make donations in her name to the Humane Society of Columbiana County.

