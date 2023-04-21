SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Ann (Glossen) Huprich passed away at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on April 21, 2023, from a lengthy illness.

Born to the late Joseph and Helen (Schembechler) Glossen in Massillon Ohio on September 21, 1941, she is survived by her husband Homer J. Huprich whom she married June 20, 1964.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem. She was also a member of Alliance Chapter 261 of United Commercial Travelers and even though she was a cousin to Bo Schembechler, she was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

She is also survived by two daughters, Lee Ann (Alan) Firestone of Alliance and Lynne’(Donald) Gerry of Canal Fulton; one granddaughter, Sarah (Walter) Nobles of Massillon; three bonus granddaughters, Jenifer (Rob) Keister of Columbiana, Staci (Sam) Aria of Richmond, Ohio, Tifani (fiancé Jared Lautzenheiser) Firestone of Salem; and close family friend Margee Detrow of Monroeville, Ohio. In addition, she is also survived by great-grandchildren, Dallas Boyd, Neveah Oyler, Adrianne and Lillianne Nobles; and three bonus great-grandchildren, Jaima and Myah Howell and Amelia Mills.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Glossen, Joseph “Mick” Glossen, Jr. and Florence (Glossen) Rowlands.

Friends and family will be held Monday, April 24, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

A Mass Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Ann Huprich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.