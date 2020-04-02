Geraldine A. Altomare, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine A. Altomare, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

She was born May 12, 1943 in Leetonia, daughter of the late James Francis and Alice Mae (Greenawalt) Cross.

Gerry had a passion for quilting and sewing and was a member of the Quilt Guild. She also loved to bowl and go on trips with her friends. Gerry attended the Salem Salvation Army and volunteered at many churches in the area. She had a very large family and loved spending time with them.

Her loving husband, John E. Altomare, Sr. whom she married March 22, 1961 preceded her in death August 25, 2011.

She is survived by five sisters, Carol (Oral) Bates and Jeanette (Rick) Bates, both of Salem, Donna (Randall) Bates of Sebring, Marlene (William) May of Leetonia and Shirley (Wesley) Thompson of Valdosta, Georgia; three brothers, James (Vicki) Cross, Anthony (Margaret) Cross and Donald (Deborah) Cross, all of Salem; two grandchildren, Crystal Altomare of Salem and Jamie Altomare of Winona; five great-grandchildren, Rylee and Zane Johnson of Salem, Ma’Kayla and Cordaro’ Hancox of Winona and Pais’ Leigh Phillips of Winona and over 100 nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry was also preceded in death by two sons, John E. Altomare, Jr. and Steven L. Altomare and a sister, Alice Marie.

A private family service will be held at Stark Memorial which will be live streamed at 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 on the funeral home Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.

