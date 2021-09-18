Gerald Vona, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Vona, 71, died Friday, September 17, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

Jerry was born on December 27, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Sally (Burns) Vona.



A graduate of Greenford High School, Jerry was a carpenter by trade for Ohio Carpenters Union in Youngstown.

Jerry was a member of the Independent Hose Club and the VFW Post #892.

He was an outdoorsman who had a love of blues music. Jerry also was a supporter of all the Ohio sports teams, Buckeyes, Indians, Browns and Cavs.

Survivors include his wife, Cecilia Vona (Ehlenbach), whom he married January 18, 1980;

his siblings, Charles (Debbie) Vona of Winona and Gina (Al) DeRose of Mineral Ridge and a son-in-law, Randy Bowlin of Cleveland.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by one daughter, Sara Bowlin.

Per Jerry’s wishes, there will be no services.

Donations in Jerry’s name may be given to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerald “Jerry” Vona, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.