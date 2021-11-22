Gerald Ray Menning, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Ray Menning, 82, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Assumption Village.

He was born on January 22, 1939 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Edward M. and Bernice (Althouse) Menning.

Gerald was a 1957 graduate of Salem High School.

He worked at Purity Dairy, Superior Dairy, McLain Grocery Warehouse, retiring from Fleming Foods in 2001.

He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was a 50 year member of the Salem SaxonClub.

Gerald enjoyed camping, fishing, and cutting wood.



Survivors include his wife, Caroline (Edling) Menning, whom he married October 9, 1960; three children, Susan (Dave) Menning Moore of Salem, Cheryl (Bob) Menning Miller of Columbus and Tom (Nicole) Menning of Maumee; one sister, Judy (Roger) Flading of Canton; grandchildren, Jenifer Moore Claus, Jacklyn (Rodney Jr.) Moore Huges, Nichlos Miller, Angela Miller and Tylar Menning and two great-grandchildren, Preston Claus and Rodney Huges III.

Besides his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by siblings, Edward Menning, James Menning, Virginia Ferguson.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial with Chaplain Gary Rozier officiating.

Friends and family will be received Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Saxon Scholarship Fund, 1980 Newgarden Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

