Gerald DeCerbo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald DeCerbo, age 81 died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks Medical Center in Boardman.

He was born July 27, 1938 in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Roseann (Gemma) DeCerbo.

Gerald was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include two sons, Mathew DeCerbo and Anthony Decerbo, both of Canfield; a stepson, David Wright of Salem; three step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.