Gerald D. “Jerry” Anderson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald D. “Jerry” Anderson, age 82 died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Salem West Healthcare Center.

He was born March 28, 1938 in Salem, son of the late John and Bertha (Bauchman) Anderson.

Jerry served in the United States Navy.

He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

His wife, Alice Anderson whom he married December 14, 1959 preceded him in death September 30, 2011.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Charles) Smith and Carolyn Hippley both of Salem and two sisters, Doris Saunders of Kentucky and Joyce Carnes of Hanoverton.

Besides his parents and his wife, a daughter, Cindy Kniseley and numerous siblings also preceded him in death.

Private burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton.

