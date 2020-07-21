Georgia A. McCoy, Homeworth, Ohio

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia A. McCoy, age 61 died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 27, 1959 in Youngstown, daughter of the late George and Gloria (Adams) Christie.

Georgia worked at Mellinger’s Nursery as head packer for nine years.

She enjoyed horses and camping.

Survivors include her husband, Edward McCoy II; two sons, David McCoy and Edward (Melinda) McCoy III; sister, Gloria McDowell; brother, George Christie and five grandchildren, David McCoy Jr., Brandon McCoy, Lillyann McCoy, Edward McCoy and Samuel McCoy.

Besides her parents, two sisters, Donna Burkey and Dolly Woods also preceded her in death.

No services will be held.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Servicees.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Georgia A. McCoy, please visit our floral store.