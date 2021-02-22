George Z. Zeigler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Zeigler, 75, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 7, 1945 in Salem, Ohio. He was the son of the late George M. Zeigler and Jeannette I. (Hisey) Zeigler.

George graduated from Salem High School in 1964. He attended Salem Trade School for electrical engineering.

He began his career at The Electric Furnace Company and was employed by NRM, Roberts Engineering, Morgan Engineering and East Ohio Machine. After retirement he continued to work for Salem City Schools, Essex II and Damascus United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed camping, photography and being the clock operator for Salem varsity football and basketball. He was the football clock operator for 56 years. He was a public service volunteer for both Damascus Fire Department and Salem Auxiliary Police. He served on the Jubilee Committee and then as the co-chair of the Jubilee Parade and the Grande Parade Committee.

George was actively involved with the sound and video ministry at the Damascus Methodist Church, where he was a member.

He was a member of the United Commercial Travelers, Salem Saxon Club, the Damascus IOOF and the Independent Hose Club.

George is survived by his wife, Marjorie A. (Knight) Zeigler, whom he married on May 15, 1971; his daughter, Jennifer L. Zeigler of Zanesville, Ohio and a son, Dustin G. (Wendy) Zeigler of Greensboro, North Carolina. He also leaves four grandchildren, Brook L. Peterson, Allyson M. Peterson, Owen M. Zeigler and Isley A. Zeigler; two brothers, Karl Zeigler, Sr. of Orville and David (Marlene) Zeigler of Burton and a sister, Debra (Dale) Morgan of Beaver, Pennsylvania.

George was a dedicated husband and father. He treasured his children. He especially loved his role as a grandfather and taking every opportunity to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. There are no calling hours.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, it was his wish that donations be made to Damascus United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 307, Damascus, OH 44619.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

