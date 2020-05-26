George W. Good, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Good, age 80, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center.

He was born December 29, 1939 in Franklin Square Ohio, son of the late Ross Good, Sr. and Lilly (Conkle) Good.

George worked at American Standard as a press operator for 19 years and previously at Parker Hannifin Corporation in Sebring for 16 years.

He was a member of the Winona United Methodist Church. He loved working on vehicles, motorcycles and especially John Deere tractors.

He and his wife loved going on long motorcycle rides.

George was also on a bowling team for several years. The family loved to camp and Spring Valley was one of their favorites.

George worked hard and had his wife’s dream home built on Route 9. Everyone complimented them on how the house was beautifully maintained and cared for with all the lovely flowers. He bought a horse and buggy and turned it into a planter for his wife.

He was married to Barbara (Stamp) Good, the love of his life, for 38 years, who preceded him in death October 11, 2008. They were married November 27, 1970.

Survivors include a son, Michael (Beth) Ramsey of Salem; two daughters, Marcia (Ronald) Good of Salem and Vicki Russell; five grandchildren, Corey Ramsey, Brandon Good, Sr., Amanda (Jacob) Good-Peters, Angie (Austrino) Baldon and Freddy Austrino. He also was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, a daughter, Patti (Good) Austrino; a brother, Ross Good, Jr. also preceded him in death.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date with Pastor Tom Scott at Grandview Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held later. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dimentia Society of America.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George W. Good, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.