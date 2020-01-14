George Smearsoll, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Smearsoll, age 81 died at 10:44 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 1, 1938 in Pemberville, Ohio, the son of Paul and Anna (Avers) Smearsoll. George was a machine maintenance mechanic for 24 years at KD Manufacturing in Orwell and retired in December 1996. Previously he was a park ranger at Punderson State Park in Geauga County.

George lived in Ashtabula County (Colebrook) for 30 years and in Salem for the past 10 years. He was a 1956 graduate of Webster Township High School. He coached the Grand Valley High School girls’ softball summer team for three years and was president of the Highway Sams Camping Club for seven years. After his retirement George and his wife were full time RV’ers traveling across the USA and spending winters in Florida and summers in West Salem, OH. He was an avid ham radio operator. He and his wife organized the Columbiana County Parkinson’s Disease support group that meets in Salem every month. George served eight years in the Ohio Army National Guard during peacetime. He was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou (Henschen) Smearsoll whom he married April 15, 1961; His mother, Anna (who is 104); a son, Rev. Alan (Suzanne) Smearsoll of Salem; two daughters, Luann (Scott) Riley of Columbus and Amy (Alain Levy) Smearsoll of Versonnex, France; a sister, Lois (Joe) Gilmore of Plymouth, MI; a brother, Donald (Susan) Smearsoll of Greenville, OH; Sister-in-law Jeanne (Dave) Welsh; and four grandchildren, Karen, Kevin, Bryan and Zeph.

Besides his father, Paul, a brother, Wayne Smearsoll also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor William Wilkins officiating. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

A private burial will be held at Orwell North Cemetery in Orwell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 251 South Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

