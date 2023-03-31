SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Kozar, 95, passed away Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023, at his residence in Salem.

George was born on January 27, 1928, in Campbell, the son of the late of John and Helen (Kovach) Kozar.

George was an Army veteran serving in the Korean War era.

A 1947 graduate of Salem High School, George worked as a head custodian for Buckeye Elementary in the Salem City School District until his retirement in 1994. George was also a barber and the owner/operator of George’s Barber Shop in Salem.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Salem Community Center.

George enjoyed exercising, gambling at Mountaineer, spending time with his grandchildren and cats, Callie and Chloe. He also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, word searches and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He loved to watch the Browns, Indians and Cavs.

His wife, the former Gladys A. Carano, whom he married September 23, 1967, passed away April 2, 2001.

George leaves one son, John Kozar of Salem; two granddaughters, Brittany and Meredith Kozar and one grandson, George Kozar.

Besides his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by a brother, John Kozar and a sister, Dorothy Kozar.

Friends and family will be received from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Stark Memorial. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. John Michael Lavelle officiating.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

