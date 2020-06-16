George Radick, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Radick, age 85, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born May 2, 1935 in Brewster, son of the late Samuel and Anna (Ursing) Radick.

George graduated from Brewster High School and enlisted in the Army in 1954.

He played baseball for a Cleveland Indian farm team in Wyoming in 1957.

He also wrote a book on depression.

George worked as a lineman for W&LE Railroad, retiring after 37 years.

Most of all, he was a dedicated family man. He loved people and people loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Candace D. (Van Dyne); two sons, Kurt and Dan; one daughter, Jennifer and a sister, Mildred Buskett.

Besides his parents, seven sisters and two brothers also preceded him in death.

No services will be held.

