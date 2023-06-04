SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George N. McKee, 82, died peacefully Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Born December 30, 1940, in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, George was the devoted husband of Judy (Safreed) McKee, whom he married on June 25, 1966.

He was the loving father of Emilie Hendrick (Bryan), Abby Slanker and grandfather of Connor, Dylan, Lauren and Ben.

George was preceded in death by his mother and father, Georgia M. and William P. McKee; brother, Donald W. McKee and niece, Jane H. McKee.

George graduated from Westminster College in 1962 with a degree in political science. While at Westminster, George was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. As a proud alumnus, he continued to support the college throughout the years.

After graduation, he served in the United States National Guard.

George retired from Hearn Paper, in Austintown, after 39 years as a sales associate.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem, where he served on several committees and as a Sunday School teacher and superintendent.

He was also a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan.

Family will be received from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Salem on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the church.

George’s remains will be inurned at Hope Cemetery, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Public Library, 821 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or the Salem Summer Concert Series by donating to the Salem Community Foundation, PO Box 553, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

