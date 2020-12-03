George Junior Corl, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Junior Corl, 92, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

George was born on December 20, 1927, in Washingtonville, Ohio, a son of the late Fred and Alice (King) Corl.

George was a 1945 graduate of Leetonia High School.

He was a truck driver for Land Mark Foods and previously at Chappell and Zimmerman. He was also was a janitor at Buckeye School.

George was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Some of his passions were painting ceramics and fishing as well as traveling, where he traveled all 50 states with his wife, Rose.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rose Marie (Quinn) Corl, whom he married December 16, 1950; his children, Diane (Michael) Ferreri of Salem, George Corl of Westminster, California, Jeff Corl of Eugene, Oregon, Nancy Corl of North Lima, Sharon (Craig) Harvey and Scott (Tonya) Corl of Clayton, North Carolina; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by one son, Michael Corl and five sisters, Mary Alexander, Vivian Jacobson, Eleanor Sposetta, Marie Hearn and June Zocolo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul Church, with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating.

Friends and family will be received Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery, with military honors by the Salem Honor Guard.

