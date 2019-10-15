George Franklin Phillis, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Franklin Phillis, Jr., age 68, died at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 18, 1951 in Salem, son of the late George Franklin and Janet (Bartholow) Phillis.

George retired after 36 years as an auto worker on the assembly line at General Motors in Lordstown.

His hobbies were building hot rods and drag racing.

Survivors include three sons, Jeremy Phillis of Ravenna, Chris (Jill) Phillis and Joshua Phillis, both of Salem; a sister, Karen (Robert) Watson of Tennessee; a brother, Virgil (Mary Ann) Phillis of Ohio and six grandchildren, Ethan Phillis, Breelen and Trevor Phillis, Violet Phillis, Katelyn and Madelin Davis.

Besides his parents, a daughter, Melanie Phillis and a brother, Vernon Phillis also preceded him in death.

A graveside burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Franklin Square Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

