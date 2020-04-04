George E. Bergman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Bergman, 91, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, of natural causes. He was with his loving family.

He was born June 26, 1928 in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, son of the late George G. and Elda (Leonard) Bergman.

In his earlier years, he had served as a Boy Scout Leader.

He was a 1946 graduate of Salem High School and also attended Salem Trades Classes.

George started out working at Mullins, then Deming Crane Pump Co. He later retired in 1989 from Lincoln Machine as a machinist after 26 years. He taught math courses at Salem Trades School and taught stained glass classes in Salem. He, along with his late wife Elaine, a well-known artist, owned Meadow Art Works. George made beautiful stained-glass creations. They participated in many art shows around the area. After retirement, he worked for six years at the Salem Reservoir as a clerk.

George was a very kind-hearted person. He loved his family and nature. He at one time planted every kind of pine tree he came across at his mini farm. In his earlier days, he played softball and also enjoyed bowling. He also volunteered with his children’s activities. In his later years, he enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include his children, Mark (Maggie) Bergman of Kent, Robin (Louis) Pilch of Salem, Kevin (Patti) Bergman of Lititz, Pennsylvania, and Stacey (Earl) Aldridge of Beloit; daughter-in-law, Shelley Bergman of East Rochester; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; a brother; John (Pat) Bergman of Salem and his companion, Sandra Sheen of Salem.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife D. Elaine (Gillett) Bergman, who died October 11, 2005. They were married on June 30, 1949 for 56 years. Also preceding him was his son, Kim Bergman in 2018; his siblings; Joanne Bergman, Mary Jane Lull, Gene Bergman and Jerry Bergman.

Special thanks go out to Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Community Hospice for their special care for our dad, especially meeting our needs during this unusual and difficult time.

Donations can be sent to Community Hospice 2341 East State St. Salem, OH 44460 or the Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 East State St, Salem, OH 44460 in memory of George Bergman.

George was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem.

A private service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Douglas George officiating. There will be a live stream of the service on the funeral home Facebook page for those who are unable to attend. This will also be uploaded to George’s obituary on the website. Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

