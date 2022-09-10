SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bosu passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice.

He was born in Salem, Ohio on September 13, 1933.

George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, assigned to the 376th Bombardment Wing 1951-1955. He was a member of the VFW Post 9904, Greentown, Ohio.

George was a Professional Engineer with a BSCE in 1962 and a MSCE 1969 from the University of Akron. He worked as a Professional Engineer for Babcock & Wilcock and later retired from the City of Akron Bureau of Engineering in June 1991.

George attended St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church in Alliance, Ohio. He was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years, an avid golfer, and won two gold medals in Ohio Senior Olympic golf events.

George met his wife, Marie at the University Akron. They were married 65 years and raised four children. Grandfather to five grandchildren and great-grandfather to three children. George loved his family and all family events throughout his life. He was especially fond of his children and grandchildren’s football, track, baseball and basketball games.

He traveled with his wife to favorite destinations in Florida and Las Vegas. They enjoyed going to McDonalds weekly, sometimes daily. George was a talented artist. His watercolor paintings are displayed throughout his home. He planted/grew plants and pine trees. For many years, the family selected their Christmas tree from their home in Springfield Township. His favorite sports team was the Cleveland Indians/Guardians. Other life enjoyments were daily car rides, music, outdoor activities, walking, flea markets, coffee, banana cream pie, and playing cards (500).

He is survived by his loving wife, Marie (Chukie); son George (Sue) Bosu; daughters, Lisa (Joe) Heinl, Laurie Bosu and Linda (Robert) Applebaum; grandchildren, Amy (Richie) Schlabach, Brian (Katie) Bosu, Andrew (Megan) Heinl, Matthew Heinl and Sunneva Applebaum; great-grandchildren, Bella Schlabach, Johnny Schlabach, Levi Schlabach, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Candit and Mary Bosu and brothers, Alex Bosu and Kenneth Bosu.

A private family service was held at Hope Cemetery in Salem, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church, 1621 S. Sawburg Ave., Alliance, OH 44601.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

