George Albert Hawkins, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON – George Albert Hawkins, 71, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence after a long illness. George was born October 5, 1948 in Carroll County, Ohio, a son of the late Earl and Dorothy (Crawford) Hawkins.

George was a crane man at Bliss for 22 years. Most recently, he worked at Hickey Metal Fabrication.

He was a car enthusiast and loved going to car shows and riding motorcycles.

Besides his parents, his wife, Brenda Lee (Guthrie) Hawkins, preceded him in death in 1985.

He is survived by two sons, Dan (Stacy) Hawkins of Damascus and Douglas Hawkins of Washingtonville; two sisters, Faye (Allen) Hilliard of Hanoverton and Mary Hawkins of Augusta; grandchildren, Brandon Hawkins, Derek Grande, Sean Goddard, Makayla Frederick, Lindsay and Jessica Combs; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hope Cemetery, with Charles Leverknight officiating.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded message at www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view George’s obituary or to send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Albert Hawkins, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: