SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geoffrey Donald “Fudd” Coccia, 57, died suddenly Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his residence in Salem.

Geoffrey, affectionally known as Fudd was born on July 27, 1965 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Louis Coccia Jr. and Dorothy (Fails) Coccia, Jr.

Fudd was a 1983 graduate of Salem High School and went to Kent State and Youngstown State receiving a bachelor’s degree in business.

He was a care giver for the last five years a Care First Residential Agency for the last five years.

Fudd was involved in AA and was a car enthusiast. He was very family oriented and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by three brothers, Louis (Amy) Coccia III of Pataskala, Joseph Lee (Nancy) Coccia of Sabina and Chris Coccia of Jamestown; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Family Recovery Center/Oxford House in Salem.

