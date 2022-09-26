LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, 81, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine.

She was born May 4, 1941 in Columbus, daughter of the late Willard C. and Nellie G. (Ditmas) Kelly.

Ginny attended Robert Bycroft.

No services will be held.

Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to Robert Bycroft School, 35947 St. Rt. 172, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, please visit our floral store.