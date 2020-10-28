Gene Nicholson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene Nicholson, 82, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 2, 1938 in Salineville, the son of the late Lily Nicholson Maple and Herb Brammer.

Gene was known by his friends and family as Nick.

He graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1956.

Gene worked hard his whole life to provide for his family and held many different jobs as a result. Early on, he was a fireman for many years. Then, his primary job which spanned 20 years was selling insurance either for Prudential, Western Southern or for his own insurance agency. Gene always had a side job, which included owning investment properties, owning many different businesses and building or flipping houses.

Gene was a sports enthusiast and had a lifelong interest in all athletic events. He coached his two sons along with many other boys in baseball for 30 years. Gene also enjoyed watching his favorite team, the Steelers, and attending anything his children or grandchildren participated in.

Gene is survived by his high school sweetheart, Carol (Yost) Nicholson whom he married August 23, 1958; their four children, Lori (William) Shivers of Salem, Rob (Jackie) Nicholson of Chandler, Arizona, Shawnae (Greg) Carlisle of Salem and Tyler (Susan) Nicholson of Salem. His most cherished blessings were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joe (Jenne) Nicholson, Alisha (Dan) Mitoff, Chelsie Nicholson, Morgan Shivers, Mackenzie (Kyle) Pavilonis, Hunter Carlisle, Hensley Nicholson, and Hadley Carlisle, Isaac Nicholson, Kennedy Mitoff and Carter Mitoff. He is also survived by his sister, Pam (John) Lutton and brothers, Wayne (Patty) Brammer, Jack Brammer and Larry (Melissa) Maple.

Besides his parents, his maternal grandparents, Robert and Erma Nicholson; fraternal grandparents, Donald and Myrtle Brammer; sister, Ginger (Bud) Hughes and brothers, Donald Brammer, Bill Brammer, and Ronnie Brammer also preceded him in death.

A private funeral service will be held.

Public calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Dennis Kuhns officiating. For the safety of the Nicholson family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Columbiana County, 1825 N. Lincoln Avenue, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gene “Nick” Nicholson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: