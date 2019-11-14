Gayle K. Paxson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle K Paxson, age 95, passed away at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Courtyard at Lexington, where he had been a resident since 2016.

Born in Salem, Ohio, December 28, 1923, he was the son of Charles Clyde Paxson and Martha Greenlee Paxson.

Gayle attended Salem High School, graduating in 1941.

He enlisted in the United States Navy and served three years as water tender second class on the U.S.S. New York battle ship during WWII with engagements in the Pacific which included Iwo Jima and Okinawa campaigns.

Gayle was a tool and die maker and partner with Gottchall Tool and Die for 30 years retiring in 1989. He previously worked at C.B. Hunt Company, Schnell Tool and Die Company and King Die Corporation.

He was a lifetime member of First Christian Church in Salem, where he served as a deacon and chairman of the property committee for several years.

Throughout his life, Gayle enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He was a private pilot and model airplane enthusiast, winning many awards for his airplane designs and flight competitions.

Mr. Paxson was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Adda M. (Firestone) Paxson, whom he married October 22, 1949. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert E. Paxson of Summerfield, Florida.

He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Christen (Barry) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Karen Johnson (Bruce) of Salem. He has five grandchildren, Brian Christen (Lindsay) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Amy Christen of Littleton, Colorado, Katie Chalmers (Calum) of Richmond, Virginia, Brittany James (Jordan) of Lexington, Kentucky and Bruce Johnson, Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky and a great-grandson, Bennett Christen.

Services will be held this Saturday, November 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Stark Memorial.

Calling hours are 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service, Saturday, November 16, at the funeral home with the Rev. Leonard Moore officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Salem First Christian Church, 1151 East Sixth Street, Salem, OH 44460.

