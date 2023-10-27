SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Robert Warner, 68, who went missing March 30, 2022. was found January 8, 2023.

He was born in Salem, Ohio on January 19, 1955, to parents, Robert and Janet (Youtz) Warner.

Gary spent his life contributing to and enjoying the community he loved so dearly.

Gary graduated from Salem High School in 1973 and pursued a career in manufacturing.

He was employed at Warren Molded Plastics before joining General Motors, where he dedicated many years of service before his retirement in 2006.

Outside of his professional life, Gary was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. His faith was a cornerstone of his life, providing him with strength, guidance and a community of friends who shared his beliefs.

He was also an active member of the Italian American Club and Eagles, organizations that allowed him to build strong friendships and contribute positively to the life of the community.

Gary’s interests were diverse and reflected his enthusiasm for life. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast, a passion that manifested itself in the many hours he spent on the open road, feeling the wind on his face and the thrill of the journey.

Gary is survived by his loving mother, Janet Warner of Salem; two brothers, Dan Warner of Canal Fulton and Gregg Warner of Salem and his nephew, Given Warner of Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Warner.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 3, 2023, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Aimee Raymond officiating, where friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460; Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1089 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 and Salem Community Foundation, P.O. Box 553, Salem, OH 44460.

For those unable to attend the “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home offers a way to show support and share memories.

Anyone wishing to send condolences, or order flowers can visit www.starkmemorial.com.

Gary Robert Warner was a beloved son, brother and uncle. His life was filled with love, joy and service to others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

