Gary Michael Colian, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Michael Colian, Sr., age 60, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born February 14, 1960 in Salem, son of Betty Jane (Foreman) Colian and the late Anthony Colian Jr.

Gary was a 1978 graduate of Salem High School.

He previously worked at FreshMark for over 15 years.

Gary is a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He loved to hunt and spend time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife and high school sweetheart, Sandra (Blackburn) Colian whom he married February 10, 1979; mother, Betty Jane Colian of Salem; three sons, Steven Michael Colian, Joseph (Kimmy) Colian and Gary Jr. (Darby) Colian, all of Salem; two brothers, Anthony (Debbie) Colian III and Jim (Lori) Colian, both of Salem; eight grandchildren, Steven Colian Jr., Brady, Morgan, Elli and Chase Colian, Cody Ewing and Lacey Ewing.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the funeral home. For the safety of the Colian family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, bring your own mask and do not linger.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

During this difficult time of, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary Michael Colian, Sr., please visit our floral store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.