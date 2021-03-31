Gary Lee Hicks, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee Hicks, 78, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Gary was born on May 23, 1942 in Huntington, West Virginia, a son of the late Clarence and Irene (Meadows) Hicks.

He was a 1960 graduate of Milton High School in Milton, West Virginia.

Gary was a plant engineer at Kmart Distribution Center in Warren for over 35 years.

Gary was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he was Personnelman 3rd Class, stationed in Italy aboard the USS Mississinewa.

He enjoyed tinkering around the house and keeping his lawn immaculate.

Survivors include his wife, Judith (Chinn) Hicks, whom he married January 30, 1965; two daughters, Sherry (John) Davis of Youngstown and Stephanie Weingart of New Waterford; one brother, Steve Hicks of Milton, West Virginia; grandchildren, Jordan Wilson, Courtney Wilson, Noah Weingart and Samantha Lee Davis and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Brooklynn, Mackenzie and Everleigh.

Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Radcliff.

Per Gary’s request there will be no services held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Suite B, Salem, OH 44460.

