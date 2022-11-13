SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Metzgar, 82, of Salem, has passed peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Salem on October 16, 1940, the son of the late John W. and Lena (Cozart) Metzgar.

He was a truck owner operator. For 45 of those years he was hauling steel and for 13 years he was behind the wheel of the truck for several others.

Gary was a gentle man that could fix anything. He invented his own Ditch Blaster Mower. He had the nicest ditches in the neighborhood. He will be missed by many, old and young.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Roselyn (Bock) Metzgar; his daughter, Vickie of Salem; son, Harold (Penn) of Stow; four grandchildren, Brittaney, Bridgette (Chris) Bratton, Benjamin (Brooke) Metzgar and Christian; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ken (Rose Mary) and Gene “Moe” (Christine).

He was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.

Calling hours for Gary will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Pastor Jared Woodward will be officiating. He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary L Metzgar, please visit our floral store.