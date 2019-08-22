Gary L. Franklin, Sr., Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Franklin, Sr., age 70 died at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 13, 1949 in Salem, the son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Bradley) Franklin.

Gary worked at GM Lordstown as an assembler for 33 years. He was a 1968 graduate of Salem High School, a member of The Salem Club and Salem Historical Society.

Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War.

His wife, Marian Ethel (Peach) Franklin, whom he married May 8, 1993 preceded him in death February 6, 2005.

Survivors include a son, Gary L. Franklin Jr. of Salem; three stepsons, Ray Stalnaker of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Lonnie Stalnaker of Salem and Edward James Boron of Salem; a daughter, Gayle Franklin of Salem; a stepdaughter, Yvette Kuntscher of San Antonio, Texas; 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren,

Besides his parents and wife, a daughter, Evelyn Spence and a sister, Barbara Little preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery. Military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard will follow at the cemetery.

