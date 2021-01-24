Gary L. Eckert, Homeworth, Ohio

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Eckert, 65, passed away at 2:19 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Gary was born on July 1, 1955 in Alliance, son of the late Cyril and Charlene (Potter) Eckert.

Gary attended Louisville High School.

He worked at Lowry Supply in Salem as the Shipping and Receiving Manager, where he worked for 30 years. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his perennial gardens and working in his yard.

Gary loved Geneva on the Lake and his day trips to Amish Country.

Survivors include, his husband, Joe Gabriel Eckert, who were married on January 21, 2016; his children, Jay, Adam and Eric Eckert; one brother, Earl (Tammy) Eckert of Sebring; two sisters, Mary (Paul) McCarthy of Alliance and Barb Lacivita; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry, Jerry and Mark Eckert.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A private service will follow by Fr. Tom Eisweirth. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

