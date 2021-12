SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Baker, 78, of Salem, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 31, 1942 in Salem Ohio, son of the late Lowell W. and Marjorie J. (Beck) Baker.

Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

