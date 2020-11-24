Gary James Welsh, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary James Welsh, 68, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Mercy – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born March 25, 1952, in Salem, son of the late John and Dorothy (Evans) Welsh.

Gary was a 1970 graduate of Leetonia High School.

He was a self-employed farmer.

Gary was a hard worker and good father.

He loved farming and traveling to Tennessee and Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Mary (Caraway) Welsh, whom he married January 30, 1989; children, Health Welsh, Chad Welsh, Todd Welsh and stepdaughter, Tiffany Blaney.

No services will be held.

