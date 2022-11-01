SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Franklin Rist died at Salem Hospital on October 31, 2022.

He was born February 15, 1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of the late Frank Andrew Rist and Dora Elizabeth (Travis) Rist.

A lifelong resident of Salem and Canfield. Gary was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1958.

Gary worked for his father as a meat cutter for ten years, at Franklin Market. He managed a corporate store for Tamarken Co. Also, worked as a sales manager for Herron Transfer Co. Owner of Herron Interiors until retirement at 74 years old.

A member of Canfield United Methodist Church, and past member of Salem Golf Club and Salem Elks.

He is survived by sisters, Penny Jo Rist Adams, Mary Ellen Rist and brother William Joseph Rist; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Dora Rist; brothers Ronald and Charles Rist; and sister Patricia Libb; brother-in-laws Ronald Libb and Thomas Adams.



Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service at the funeral home will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon with Rev. Dr. George Lee, Pastor Emeritus of Canfield United Methodist Church, officiating. A private entombment will be at Hope Cemetery, in Salem.

