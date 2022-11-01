SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Franklin Rist died at Salem Hospital on Monday, October 31, 2022.

He was born February 15, 1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of the late Frank Andrew Rist and Dora Elizabeth (Travis) Rist.



He was a lifelong resident of Salem and Canfield.

Gary was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1958.

Gary worked for his father as a meat cutter for ten years, at Franklin Market. He managed a corporate store for Tamarken Co.; worked as a sales manager for Herron Transfer Co. and was Owner of Herron Interiors until retirement at 74 years old.

A member of United Methodist Church, in Canfield.

He was a past member of Salem Golf Club and Salem Elks.

He is survived by sisters, Penny Jo Rist Adams and Mary Ellen Rist; brother, William Joseph Rist and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dora Rist; brothers, Ronald and Charles Rist; sister, Patricia Libb and brothers-in-law, Ronald Libb and Thomas Adams.



Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Stark Memorial. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Geroge Lee of Canfield Methodist Church officiating.

A private entombment will be at Hope Cemetery, in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s name to a foundation of your choice.

