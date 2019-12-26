Gary Edwin Ritchie, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Edwin Ritchie, Sr., of Salem, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, Ohio, after an extended illness.

He was born May 18, 1942, at home in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Elbert Arthel and Dora Louise (Irey) Ritchie.

His family later moved to Columbiana, Ohio.

Gary graduated from Columbiana High School in 1960 and was a graduate of Malone University.

Gary previously worked for the NRM Corporation in both Columbiana and Leetonia and he retired from Family Recovery Center as a social worker. He lived in the Salem area most of his life after enlisting in the Army after high school. He was stationed in South Korea and served in the Army National Guard as well, retiring with 20 years in the military. He attended Salem First Friends Church and was a member of the Agape Sunday School class.

Gary enjoyed fishing, although he never caught much and watching the Cleveland Indians, although they never won much. He loved a good 3 Musketeers bar and was also the king of corny jokes.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Carol Ann (Nicholson) Ritchie, whom he married November 26, 1960, she passed away February 2, 2019.

Survivors include three sons, Chip (Denise) Ritchie of Salem, Blaine Ritchie of Salem and Chris Ritchie of Palmyra, Pennsylvania; brother, Jeff Ritchie of New Waterford, Ohio and grandchildren, Taylor, Devon, Tanner, Jessica, Emily, Steven, John and Heather.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by five sisters, Ethel Perkins, Mary Kimble, Carol Grimm, Barbara Koontz and Jean Pate.

Special thanks to the members of the Agape class at Salem First Friends Church.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2019, at Salem First Friends Church, with Pastor Peter Fowler, officiating.

A dinner reception will follow at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

