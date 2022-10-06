SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Alan Evans, 68, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem, Ohio.

Gary was born on May 23, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Willis Gene and Mildred Marie (Allmeroth) Evans.

On November 15, 1975, Gary married the love of his life, Gail (Neff) Evans.

Gary was a 1972 graduate of Louisville High school.

Gary worked as a truck driver for 40 years, mostly dedicated runs on the east coast. He loved driving trucks and was a second-generation career truck driver.

Gary was a big NASCAR fan and his favorite drivers were Dale Earhardt, Sr. and Jr. He loved the Cleveland Browns and watching Ohio State Football. His family will remember his matter-of-fact ways and directness. You always knew where you stood or what Gary thought.

Survivors include Gail Evans; daughters, Laura (Carlton) Cope, Becky (Randall) Kiko Andrea (Jason) Toth and nine grandchildren

Memorial contributions may be made to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

