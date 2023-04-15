SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gale Edward Lester, 71, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Gale was born on September 22, 1951, in East Palestine, the son of the late Albert and Betty (Blake) Lester.

Gale worked at Ort Furniture for over 40 years, where he was a ‘jack-of-all-trades’ and retired in 2014.

He was Protestant by faith.

A great and loving family man, loved the outdoors, woodworking, bears of all types, his favorite being grizzly and black bears. He enjoyed working on cars.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army and National Guard.

Survivors include his loving wife, Connie (Stiffler) Lester, whom he married February 27, 1983; children, Crystal Moffett and Edward (Scarlett Ruble) Lester and grandson, Eric Mellinger.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

