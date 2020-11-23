Gail “Skeeter” Joseph Ruble, Winona, Ohio

WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail “Skeeter” Joseph Ruble, 86, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 4, 1934, in Salem, son of the late Earl and Sarah (Crocket) Ruble.

Skeeter was a 1952 graduate of Salem High School.

He served in the United States Army from 1957 – 1959.

Before his retirement in 1996, Skeeter had worked for Columbia Gas for 41 years.

He was a member of the Salem AMVETS Post 45.

Survivors include two sons, Scott (Michelle Lucas) Ruble of Salineville and Mark (Maureen) Ruble of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Holly (Joel) Ruble of Winona; four grandchildren, Chase (Gabby) Ruble, Adam Ruble, Hannah Ruble and Jacob Ruble and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents; a brother, Robert Ruble and a sister, Bonnie Samuelson; also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Stark Memorial with Pastor Dan Hepner officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton with full military honors provided by Salem Honor Guard.

For the safety of the Ruble family, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Skeeters’ obituary, send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gail “Skeeter” Joseph Ruble, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.