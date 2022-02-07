HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail L. Sharpnack “Bud” “Sharpy”, 93 of Homeworth, Ohio, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 20, 1928 in Homeworth, Ohio, son of the late Alfred R. and Elizabeth C. (Ruff) Sharpnack.

Gail was a 1946 graduate of Goshen High School.

He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War 1951-1955.

Gail was a sheet metal worker at Snyder Heating and Cooling and with A & L Heating and Cooling, retiring in 1993.

Memberships include, FPOE Elks and Vorture 925 40/8 in Alliance, American Legion Post 574 in North Georgetown.

He served 20 years in church services and Caring Friend at Crandall Medical Center. Gail attended the North Georgetown Brethen Church. He was Protestant by faith.

Gail leaves his loving Waneta Laskie of 16 years; her daughter, Sandy Marsh and family; longtime special friend, Tom Sheetz; many special nephews, nieces and friends and his special friend, Sweety the cat.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Zapolski) Sharpnack on August 8, 2006, whom he married May 28, 1949; daughter, Holly Sue Sharpnack; sisters, Lois Todor, Letha Votaw and Thelma Barnes and brothers, Otis R. Stoffer and Leland Stoffer.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, with longtime friend Rev. David Andrews officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Burial will be at North Georgetown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice.

